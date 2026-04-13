Minerva’s Australia Proxy Season Review 2025 analyses key voting trends and governance developments from the latest Australian proxy season, highlighting how investors are using votes to signal accountability expectations.

This briefing covers targeted shareholder dissent on director elections and remuneration, increased scrutiny of Say on Climate resolutions, renewed shareholder proposal activity, and the regulatory developments shaping stewardship priorities.

Download the briefing to understand what these trends mean for voting, engagement, and escalation strategies in the year ahead.

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Don’t have time for the full report? Read some selected highlights from the publication here.

This briefing was made available early exclusively to Minerva Analytics clients. Reach out to us by email at hello@minerva.info to find out what benefits being a client can offer.

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Last Updated: 13 April 2026