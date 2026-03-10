2026 Proxy Season Preview

The 2026 proxy season is unfolding against a backdrop of regulatory uncertainty, shifting rules, and increasing political contention, particularly in the US, where recent SEC policy changes are reshaping shareholder proposal dynamics and creating new legal ambiguities.
This briefing highlights key forces that will shape stewardship activity in the year ahead, including the regulatory tug‑of‑war over ESG and DEI, continued investor engagement on climate and social risks, growing focus on board accountability and the use of director elections as escalation tools, the accelerating move toward virtual‑only AGMs, and renewed debates around executive pay structures.
Download the full briefing to explore key trends impacting investors ahead of 2026 proxy season.
Don’t have time for the full report? Read some selected highlights from the publication here.
About Minerva Briefings
Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:
Last Updated: 10 March 2026