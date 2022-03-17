Client Login

As investors and companies alike reflect on the 2021 Australian AGM season, this Minerva briefing looks at the voting trends and governance developments in the market. The briefing examines voting results in the ASX100 from the previous five years and 2021 to identify key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that may inform voting decisions in the upcoming voting season.

Within the wider context of corporate culture scandals, environmental concerns, and major regulatory changes, this briefing looks ahead to the 2022 AGM season in Australia.

Last Updated: 17 March 2022

