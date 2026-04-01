Minerva Analytics Solutions Recognised at ESG Investing Awards

31 March 2026

Minerva has been recognised in three categories at the 2026 ESG Investing Awards, reflecting where investor attention is shifting in climate impact measurement, defence exposure screening and governance structures.

Investors continue to seek clearer signals on real‑world decarbonisation, the boundaries of defence‑related activity and the stewardship implications of concentrated voting power. Minerva’s methodologies in these areas were highlighted by the judges for their technical grounding and relevance to current market debates.

Climate metrics: focus on avoided emissions

Minerva was named runner‑up in the Most Innovative ESG Product category for the iClima Climate Mitigation Index. The Index uses Minerva’s iClima taxonomy to identify companies replacing high‑emitting technologies with cleaner alternatives and quantifies potential avoided emissions using a forward‑looking analytical framework. The approach aligns to reference points such as the EU Taxonomy, WBCSD and Project Drawdown and is designed to help investors distinguish credible mitigation activities from less substantiated claims.

Defence screening amid shifting geopolitical risk

Minerva was also a finalist for Best Specialist ESG Data Provider for its Defence Screening solution. The assessment is grounded in international treaties, a structured weapons taxonomy and case‑by‑case analysis of complex operational involvement. As investor expectations evolve in response to shifting geopolitical conditions, demand has increased for evidence‑based assessments of defence‑related exposure that can distinguish between legally distinct categories of activity.

Governance: evaluating dual class structures

The third recognition was for Best Specialist ESG Research, where Minerva’s work on Dual Class Share Structures was shortlisted. The research reviews global adoption patterns, sunset provisions and voting outcomes, highlighting where governance risks may emerge and how stewardship practices are adapting. Minerva will continue to monitor DCSS developments through the 2026 proxy season as more markets examine the balance between capital formation and shareholder rights.

Taken together, the shortlistings point to the areas where scrutiny is intensifying, namely the credibility of climate impact metrics, the classification of defence‑related activity and the governance consequences of differential voting rights. Minerva will continue to apply evidence‑led analysis across these themes as regulatory expectations and investor priorities evolve.

Contact us at hello@minerva.info for further information on any of the above-mentioned products.

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Last Updated: 1 April 2026