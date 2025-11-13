Gain actionable insights into the global landscape of dual-class share structures (DCSS) and the critical role of sunset provisions in governance.
- Explore sector and regional trends—why tech and US markets lead in DCSS adoption.
- Understand the prevalence and effectiveness of sunset provisions, including investor-preferred triggers.
- Review recent cases of management entrenchment and regulatory contrasts across the US, Europe, Japan, and Hong Kong.
- Access expert recommendations and data-driven analysis to inform your investment decisions.
Stay ahead of governance risks and opportunities.
Download the full Minerva Briefing now.
Don’t have time for the full report? Read the highlights here.
About Minerva Briefings
Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:
