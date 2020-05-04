People, Process, Precision
The blend of people and technology gives Minerva unparalleled flexibility to deliver tailor-made governance support services to meet your exact needs.
A core feature of Minerva is its highly flexible and bespoke approach to governance analysis. Minerva offers unparalleled customisation of voting policy to deliver tailor-made governance support services to meet your exact needs.
We don’t do one size fits all. Minerva delivers comprehensive, consistent and in-depth analysis which is second to none. When judging competence, Minerva Analytics focuses on the fact that size and capability are not correlated.
We use the latest technology and robust systems to automate repetitive tasks. Our “Golden Record” system means that we can eliminate unnecessary duplication from many processes to focus on accuracy and consistency.
Our team is highly educated and knowledgeable with a wide variety of language and professional analytical skills. Research analysts will typically speak two languages and have either a BA or MA in a relevant area of study, together with further professional qualifications.
Minerva’s people have real market knowledge and who consult primary sources for their information. They verify disclosures for inconsistencies and accuracy and strive to meet demanding quality standards to ensure our products and services have unrivalled accuracy and speed.
Chief Executive: Sarah Wilson
IT Director: Tim Clarke
Director: Steffen Scheuble
Director: Roger-Marc Noirot
Finance Manager: Jason Pullen BA
Voting Manager: Neil Millar-Robinson BSc
Research Team Leader: Ashley Brignull BSc
Data Team Leader: Robert Peacock BSc
Sustainability Team Leader: Rosie Clarke MSc
Stewardship Team Leader: Thomas Bolger MA
