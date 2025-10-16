Unlock insights from the 2025 Proxy Season!

Discover the essential trends, data and analysis that shaped shareholder voting across Europe, the UK and the US in 2025. Minerva Analytics’ 2025 Proxy Season Review offers a deep dive into how geopolitical shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving ESG debates are impacting investors and companies alike.



Exclusive Data: More than 1,300 meetings analysed, with detailed breakdowns of voting patterns, dissent and board composition.

ESG in Focus: See how climate, DEI and governance issues are driving new voting behaviours — and why ESG is becoming an increasingly contested concept.

Regulatory Pulse: Get ahead of the curve with updates on SEC, FCA and EU rules impacting shareholder rights, virtual meetings and executive pay.

Actionable Trends: Learn why governance proposals have rebounded, how climate votes are stalling and what's next for topics including stewardship, AI and sustainability reporting.

Global Perspective: Compare the latest developments across three major markets covered by Solactive, with practical insights for asset owners, managers and corporate leaders.

Whether you’re an investor, board member, or governance professional, this briefing is your guide to understanding the complexities of the 2025 proxy season and preparing for what’s ahead in 2026.



Download the full report to stay informed, strategic, and ready for the future of shareholder engagement.

To get your copy:

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Last Updated: 16 October 2025