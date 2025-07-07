Is ESG Really Blocking Europe’s Defence Investments?

As wars return to Europe’s borders, ESG frameworks have become an unexpected political target, accused of obstructing defence spending. But is ESG truly the problem, or does the real barrier lie in the need for transparency, disclosure, and alignment with international norms?

This briefing reflects on how European sustainable finance regulations, such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), affect European defence investments, from controversial weapons bans to the regulatory grey zone around nuclear arms. It also discusses the legal and reputational challenges faced by the defence industry. As the defence sector grapples with these pressures, it must ask itself whether it’s truly prepared for the transparency ESG demands.

For more information, please email hello@minerva.info or call +44 (0)1376 503500

This Minerva Briefing explores ESG regulations and debunks the prevailing ‘anti-defence’ myth – available now as a free download.

To get your copy:

Click the FREE-PURCHASE button. Then click the Checkout button.

Free – Purchase Checkout Added to basket

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Free – Purchase Checkout Added to basket

Related

Last Updated: 7 July 2025