Workers’ Rights Ruling: First French Firm Falls Foul of Labour Rights Rules

19 March 2026

By Jack Grogan-Fenn

A Paris court has delivered the first ever Duty of Vigilance ruling against a French company, finding Yves Rocher liable for labour rights violations at its former Turkish subsidiary. The decision marks a shift in how French courts assess parent‑company oversight and signals that conduct within overseas units, even those sold years earlier, remains within reach of domestic scrutiny.

A clearer view of parent‑company responsibility

The ruling centres on events at Kosan Kozmetik, Yves Rocher’s former Turkish subsidiary, where more than 130 workers were dismissed in 2018 after joining a union to challenge issues including long hours, gender‑based discrimination and weak workplace protections. Six former employees will receive €48,000 (U$55,281) in compensation. Petrol‑Is, the union representing workers at the facility, will receive €40,000 in damages, while Sherpa and ActionAid France have been awarded symbolic amounts.

The court concluded that Yves Rocher “could not have been unaware” of long‑standing patterns of union suppression within Turkey’s consumer‑goods sector. It found the company’s vigilance plan had failed at a basic level: identifying and assessing foreseeable risks in a country where such tensions were well documented. Rather than treating this as an administrative oversight, the court classified it as a governance failure.

However, the financial fallout for the firm has been majorly mitigated by many of the former employees having signed a settlement agreement in 2019 following a 300-day long strike which saw their claims for compensation be ruled as inadmissible.

Why this case matters

This ruling offers the clearest signal so far that French courts view the Duty of Vigilance, which came into effect in 2017, not as a reporting exercise but as a substantive oversight framework. For companies, the immediate implication is that vigilance plans must demonstrate that local risks were actively considered, not merely referenced at a high level.

Two aspects of the decision stand out. First, the court applied the law to conduct that occurred several years before the ruling and within a business unit Yves Rocher no longer owns. This broadens the practical window of liability for parent companies, especially those with long or complex restructuring histories. Second, the court’s reasoning suggests that the adequacy of a vigilance plan will increasingly be tested against industry norms rather than simple legal minimums.

The context is also shifting. Many French multinationals have, in recent years, strengthened their plans with region‑specific risk mapping, structured escalation routes and sector‑relevant indicators for labour rights. Against this backdrop, the gap between Yves Rocher’s approach and peers in similar manufacturing‑intensive sectors became more pronounced.

The wider landscape for multinationals

The ruling is likely to influence how companies operating in higher‑risk jurisdictions design and update their vigilance frameworks. Three practical implications are already emerging.

First, companies can expect more attention to whether risk assessments meaningfully reflect the country and sector in question. Generic frameworks are less likely to satisfy courts when the risks are well known, long‑standing and extensively documented.

Second, historic divestments may not limit exposure. If an event took place when the subsidiary was still within the group, the parent may still be held accountable for governance failures that occurred before a sale.

Third, courts appear willing to re‑examine conduct even where settlements have been agreed overseas. This introduces an additional governance dimension for multinational companies that may previously have seen local agreements as final.

Several NGOs have already suggested other companies may come under scrutiny, indicating that the Yves Rocher ruling could become a template for further cases. With enforcement momentum building, companies will need plans that do more than outline principles. They must show how risks were identified, prioritised and acted upon in real operational contexts.

A more substantive vigilance regime

For boards, the message from this ruling is straightforward. The Duty of Vigilance is evolving into a more substantive and enforceable regime. High‑level commitments will not be enough when courts examine whether a company could reasonably have foreseen specific risks in a particular location.

In practical terms, vigilance plans will now need clear country‑level assessments, escalation triggers linked to labour‑rights indicators and documented follow‑through where risks are identified. As case law develops, these elements are likely to become standard expectations rather than good‑practice extras.

The Yves Rocher judgment marks a material shift in how French courts evaluate corporate oversight abroad. It shows that the law has real enforcement teeth and that companies will need stronger, locally grounded vigilance frameworks if they want to navigate an increasingly assertive legal landscape.

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Last Updated: 19 March 2026