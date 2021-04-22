Released on Earth Day 2021 (22/04/2021), this Minerva Analytics briefing is intended to help investors navigate the oncoming stream of information around biodiversity. Today, economists, governments, regulators, and investors are looking not only at the impact of climate change on investment risk, but also the role of Biodiversity. So what is Biodiversity and what part should it play in investment thinking?

Last Updated: 22 April 2021