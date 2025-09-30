Is shareholder power further shifting away from sustainability?

Minerva’s shareholder proposal voting trends briefing for H1 2025 reveals:

Sustainability sidelined: No sustainability proposals passed in H1 2025, as US anti-ESG pressure and new SEC rules made it harder for these resolutions to succeed.

No sustainability proposals passed in H1 2025, as US anti-ESG pressure and new SEC rules made it harder for these resolutions to succeed. Governance galvanised: more than 60% of proposals focused on governance, with board accountability and removing supermajority rules seeing the most success.

Remuneration & DEI lose ground: Fewer proposals, low support, and rising anti-DEI rhetoric, but shareholder proposal voting results show little actual appetite for rollback.

Last Updated: 30 September 2025