This detailed briefing using Minerva data provides valuable insights into the 2022 UK proxy season, including the latest voting trends at the UK’s largest 350 companies.

Minerva helps investors and stakeholders overcome disclosure complexity with robust, objective research and voting policy tools. Users can quickly and easily identify departures from good practice based on their own individual preferences, and local market requirements, or apply a universal good practice standard across all markets.

For more information, please email hello@minerva.info or call + 44 (0)1376 503500

This Minerva Briefing on the 2022 UK AGM season is available to download free. Get your own copy!

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

• Board Evaluation in Europe

• Board Gender Diversity in Europe

• Board Independence – A Global Review

• Chair Independence in the UK

• Cybersecurity Disclosures (in association with ICGN Year Book)

• Employee Board Representation in Europe

• Global Research and Voting Policy Guidelines 2019

• Investment Association Remuneration Guidelines

• Shareholder Rights Directive II

• Sustainability and Remuneration

• Tax Secrecy

• UK Regulatory Round-up

• UK Voting Trends 2014-2018 (in association with PLSA)

To find out more about Minerva’s sustainability governance voting guidelines please contact +44 (0)1376 503500 | hello@minerva.info

Related

Last Updated: 15 September 2022