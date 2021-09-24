Client Login

Our latest Minerva Briefing covers the complex and often confusing world of United Nations climate initiatives in the finance sector. This Briefing is perfect as an educational resource for asset owners or asset managers looking to align themselves with upcoming COP 26 and become leaders of the global conversation on climate reporting.

This Minerva Briefing on The road to COP 26 is available to download free. Get your own copy!
About The Minerva Regulatory Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Last Updated: 24 September 2021

