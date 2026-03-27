Disney Defeat: Anti-ESG Proposal Pair Perform Poorly at 2026 AGM

27 March 2026

Disney shareholders rejected all proposals from anti‑ESG proponents at its 2026 AGM , with neither clearing 5% support. The weak results come despite a turbulent proxy season shaped by legal uncertainty over the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) shifting stance on exclusions. For Disney, the vote reinforced a clear pattern: when presented with ideologically framed or low‑materiality items, investors hold the line.

This year’s meeting was also notable because Disney initially sought to exclude several resolutions before deciding to include them. The shift reflected the broader uncertainty created by the SEC’s evolving approach to no‑action requests, which led many issuers to adopt more risk‑averse tactics. However, the voting outcomes suggest investors were not influenced by these procedural dynamics. Instead, shareholders continued to prioritise proposals with credible links to business impact.

Poor Performance from Anti-ESG Proposals

The proposal from Bowyer Research, which requested analysis of whether the employee gift-matching programme might increase the risk of religious discrimination, received only 0.8% support. Another proposal from the National Legal and Policy Center, calling for the introduction of cumulative voting for directors, secured 2.9%. The former proposal had limited connection to Disney’s strategic priorities and material ESG risks, whilst the latter does not align with generally accepted good governance principles.

A third anti‑ESG proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research sought an assessment of return on investment from Disney’s climate commitments but was withdrawn shortly before the meeting. It was among the three resolutions Disney had previously challenged through no‑action requests before reversing its position and including it in the proxy materials. Disney had filed six no‑action requests for the 2026 season in total. Although the company ultimately chose to include most challenged items, mirroring patterns seen across the market, the low vote levels indicate procedural ambiguity did not alter investor behaviour.

Importance of Resolutions’ Content

The highest supported proposal at the AGM requested an independent review of accessibility and disability inclusion practices and received 4.9% support. This proposal and the pair of niche anti‑ESG proposals lacked relevance to Disney’s commercial environment. They did not connect to risks that influence customer sentiment, creative‑workforce dynamics or regulatory exposure, all of which have historically shaped voting outcomes at the company. This helps explain why earlier proposals — such as pay‑equity reporting, human‑rights assessments or political‑spending disclosure — have drawn far higher levels of support. These topics intersect more directly with Disney’s social licence and stakeholder expectations.

The contrast between earlier high‑support proposals and the more modest outcomes at the 2026 AGM underscores the role narrative plays. Investors evaluated the proposals consistently: where a topic holds strategic relevance and signals clear operational or reputational impact, support increases. Where the connection is weak or ideologically framed or the proponent is not seen as credible, it does not.

The decline in support for shareholder proposals in recent years has in part been impacted by the increase in volume and range of proposals. With shareholders unwilling to support shareholder proposals that are assessed as overly prescriptive or without economic merit. Early indications from this year’s voting indicates shareholders continue to be more likely to support proposals that seek to address corporate governance and shareholder rights-related factors and support sustainability-related proposals where a compelling case has been made as to why the proposal is in the interests of the company and shareholders, long-term value creation and strategy and management of material risks and opportunities.

Ultimately, the results of Disney’s 2026 AGM reaffirm that shareholders remain focused on governance proposals that demonstrate clear links to long‑term value. Anti‑ESG proposals again attracted minimal support because they lacked that connection. For companies facing similar regulatory uncertainty, the message is clear: materiality and strategic alignment continue to shape voting decisions.

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Last Updated: 27 March 2026