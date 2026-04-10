Why Switzerland’s Proposed Sustainability Bill Matters for Investors

09 April 2026

By Alex Whitebrook

Switzerland has opened consultation on a draft Federal Act on Sustainable Corporate Governance that offers one of the clearest early signals of how European sustainability regulation is evolving after the EU Omnibus. Rather than dismantling sustainability rules, the proposal narrows them sharply and reinforces enforcement for a small group of very large companies.

Published as an indirect counterproposal to a renewed “responsible companies” popular initiative, the draft is explicitly designed to align Switzerland with the EU’s post‑Omnibus direction while avoiding the breadth and political resistance that characterised earlier regimes. For investors, the significance lies less in Swiss legislative detail than in what this draft reveals about the next phase of European sustainability regulation and how sustainability risk is being reframed.

A Recalibration, Not Deregulation

The Swiss Federal Council is responding to two competing pressures. Domestically, the popular initiative calls for expansive value chain duties, climate planning and liability for harm abroad. Internationally, the EU has moved to simplify its sustainability framework, reducing scope while preserving core requirements.

The draft adopts that same logic. Sustainability remains embedded in statute, but as a high threshold regime focused on a limited population of companies, supervised and enforced in a way that increasingly resembles financial regulation rather than disclosure policy. For asset owners and managers, this reinforces a central lesson of the Omnibus debate. Regulatory risk is not disappearing but becoming more concentrated and more predictable.

Scope Narrows, Concentration Risk Increases

The most material feature of the draft is the tightening of scope. Human rights and environmental due diligence obligations would apply only to companies exceeding 5,000 employees and CHF 1.5bn in global revenue. The government estimates that around 30 companies would be captured. Sustainability reporting would apply to a larger but still selective group, reducing the reporting population to roughly 100 companies.

Small and medium sized enterprises are explicitly excluded from direct obligations. This concentrates regulatory, legal and reputational risk in a small number of large, often globally diversified holdings that are already central to many institutional portfolios. The draft also captures certain non-Swiss companies with substantial Swiss market revenue and Swiss branches of foreign groups, raising questions about where accountability sits within multinational structures.

Where obligations apply, expectations are tightly specified. Companies must identify and prioritise actual and potential adverse impacts across their own activities, controlled entities and relevant business partners using a risk-based approach.

Two features are particularly relevant for investors assessing issuer readiness. The definition of the activity chain extends beyond direct suppliers to certain downstream relationships where partners act for or on behalf of the company. At the same time, companies are constrained in how much information they can require from smaller partners unless information is otherwise unavailable. This design pushes companies away from compliance driven data collection and toward more selective, judgement-based risk management, increasing the importance of governance quality and management capability.

Reporting Aligned, Supervision Strengthened

On reporting, Switzerland is explicit about interoperability. Sustainability reports must follow EU used standards or recognised equivalents and are anchored in double materiality and net zero by 2050 alignment.

More significant for investors is enforcement. The draft establishes a national supervisory authority with powers to review, inspect and impose sanctions. In serious cases, penalties could reach up to 3 percent of global revenue, alongside remedial orders and exclusion from public procurement. Sustainability therefore shifts from a primarily reputational concern to a source of supervisory and financial risk.

Civil liability for harm caused abroad is deliberately left open, with two options presented in the consultation. Both would require mandatory conciliation in Switzerland before litigation. While the final choice will matter, the broader signal is that litigation risk remains part of the backdrop even as the regime prioritises supervision and compliance.

What this Signals for Investors

For investors, the Swiss draft underscores a shift that is already visible across Europe. Sustainability regulation is becoming narrower in scope but more consequential for those caught. Stewardship strategies will need to reflect this concentration of risk. Engagement is likely to be most effective when focused on a small number of high exposure companies, with emphasis on governance, oversight of value chain risk and management accountability rather than the volume of disclosures.

The consultation runs until 9 July 2026. For asset owners and managers, the immediate priority is not to follow every legislative development, but to reassess where sustainability related regulatory risk sits within portfolios and whether current engagement approaches are sufficiently focused.

More broadly, the Swiss draft offers a clear signal of where European sustainability regulation is heading. The next phase is likely to be narrower, more explicit and far more serious about enforcement. For long-term investors, sustainability is increasingly a matter of regulated corporate conduct, not voluntary ambition, with direct implications for risk assessment, stewardship and fiduciary oversight.

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Last Updated: 10 April 2026