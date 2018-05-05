Corporate Information

Manifest and The Manifest Voting Agency are trading names of:

Minerva Analytics Ltd Registered in England Number: 11260966

Address

9 Freebournes Court

Newland Street

Witham, Essex

CM8 2BL

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0)1376 503500 | Fax: +44 (0)1376 503550 | Email: hello(at)minerva.info

Corporate Secretary & Registered Address

Mr Philip Lawrence

Baverstocks Ltd

Dickens House

Guithavon Street

Witham, Essex

CM8 1BJ

Email: finance (at) minerva.info

Disclaimer & General Statement

This site and all content is managed and hosted by Minerva Analytics Ltd. Information on this website is provided only as a guide and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice. Minerva makes no warranties or representations regarding the fitness for purpose of the content provided. Users should always seek legal advice from a suitably qualified lawyer or financial adviser if they have a specific legal or financial problem. Manifest reserves the right to change its policies and terms at any time. Any such changes will be posted on this page. The relevant jurisdiction is England & Wales in the event of any dispute.

Copyright

Minerva gives permission for any user accessing this site to download the information on the site to be stored locally on their computer hard-drive or removable media for personal use only and the stored information may be printed for personal use only.

Such permission expressly excludes:

that the code used to produce this site be copied or manipulated;

the use of downloaded or printed information or layout for the user’s own purposes which might give others the impression that they are accessing the actual site of Manifest;

the making of copies for distribution, in whatever form.

Fair Use

Notwithstanding the provisions stated above, Minerva supports the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in electronic or hard copy format for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or academic research, and as such any reproduction would not be an infringement of copyright. Please Contact Us if you’re in any doubt about your intended use.

Privacy Policy

Minerva is committed to safeguarding the privacy of our website visitors; our privacy policy sets out how we will treat your personal information. When dealing with data received from visitors to our site. Minerva does not capture and store any personal information about individuals who access our website except where information is voluntarily sent to us by e-mail or by enquiring about any of our services.

We only hold data which is necessary to offer the services provided on our website. Users’ access and IP addresses automatically recognised by the web server may be logged for analytical and statistical purposes but the actual user will remain anonymous. Users may decline to receive mailings or marketing information. Any links within this site to other websites are not covered by this policy.

UK Data Protection Act 2018

Minerva complies with the principles of the United Kingdom Data Protection Act 2018. Details are provided in our Data Protection Policy to understand how we collect, use, communicate and disclose and make use of personal information.

N.B. ‘Processing’ incorporates the concepts of ‘obtaining’, ‘holding’ and ‘disclosing’. Details of Data Protection registration may be found on the ICO website.

E-Mail

E-mail sent from Minerva may contain confidential or legally privileged information. Any opinions expressed in e-mail are those of the individual and not necessarily the company. E-mail and any files transmitted with it, including replies and forwarded copies (which may contain alterations) subsequently transmitted from the company, are confidential and solely for the use of the intended recipient(s). Such information may not be disclosed to, or used by, anyone other than the addressee(s), nor copied in any way. If you are not the named addressee you must not use or disclose such information, instead please report it to admin@minerva.info

Minerva prohibits its information systems from being used to view, store or forward offensive or discriminatory material, and takes steps to prevent this from happening. If any message or any attachment from Manifest contains such material please report it to abuse@minerva.info

Minerva has the lawful right to record, monitor and inspect messages between its employees, agents and any third party(ies). Messages shall be subject to such lawful supervision as Minerva deems to be necessary in order to protect its information, its interests and its reputation.

Last Updated: 5 May 2018