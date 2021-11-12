Client Login

As investors and companies focus on the Australian AGM season, this Minerva briefing looks at ESG developments in the market. ESG activism plays an important role in driving the Australian market into the future. Indeed, ESG challenges have played a major role in shaping the Australian market, including the catastrophic 2019 bushfires, climate warming concerns, considerations of indigenous rights, and particularly Australia’s reliance on exports during the global COVID-19 health and economic crisis. Good ESG practice is critical in avoiding reputational damage and
building business resilience to crises such as the pandemic.

This Minerva Briefing on Climate Stewardship is available to download free. Get your own copy!
About The Minerva Regulatory Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Australia 2021 Proxy Season Review
2022 UK AGM Season Review
Minerva Briefing – Climate Stewardship
Minerva Briefing: The road to COP 26
Minerva Briefing: 2021 UK Proxy Season Review
Minerva Briefing: Greenwashing
Minerva Briefing: Acronyms to Action
Minerva Briefing: Biodiversity & Stewardship
Board Evaluation in Europe
Board Gender Diversity in Europe
The Minerva Total Remuneration Survey 2019
Minerva Briefing: 2019 UK Voting Review
Minerva Briefing: Executive Pensions in the UK 2019
Employee Board Representation in Europe
Shareholder Rights Directive II
Tax Secrecy

To find out more about Minerva’s sustainability governance voting guidelines please contact +44 (0)1376 503500 | hello@minerva.info

This Minerva Briefing on Climate Stewardship is available to download free!

Last Updated: 12 November 2021

Copyright © 2024 Minerva Analytics - All Rights Reserved

Data Protection Policy | Cookie Policy | Privacy Policy | Website Terms Of Use