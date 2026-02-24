Explore the evolving forces shaping the DEI landscape ahead of the 2026 proxy season in Minerva’s latest briefing, “Diversity Divergence: Shareholders Steadfast Amid Pervasive Political Posturing.”

This briefing reveals why anti‑DEI proposals continue to draw low shareholder support and why Europe is accelerating diversity requirements while the US navigates political headwinds. It also examines the evolving SEC no‑action landscape and the uneven pace of global board diversity progress.

Packed with data‑driven insights and forward‑looking analysis, this publication is essential reading for anyone involved in stewardship, voting, or governance strategy.

Download the full briefing to explore the trends shaping DEI, corporate accountability and investor priorities in 2026 and beyond.

Don’t have time for the full report? Read some selected highlights from the publication here.

This briefing was made available early exclusively to Minerva Analytics clients. Reach out to us by email at hello@minerva.info to find out what benefits being a client can offer.

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Last Updated: 24 February 2026