The review offers a summary of proxy voting activity across three regions: Europe, the US, and the UK, and an overview of the regulatory environment of each jurisdiction.

Our analysis covers the key results for 2023, as well as the key developments and trends from 2019. We outline the regulatory and ESG setting and provide a global summary and regional comparison of voting in 2023. This includes what has unfolded regarding shareholder dissent, shareholder proposals and ESG stewardship. We then drill into each market, looking at voting trends on boards, remuneration, shareholder proposals, sustainability and capital issues.

For more information, please email hello@minerva.info or call +44 (0)1376 503500

This Minerva Briefing providing a review of the 2023 proxy season is available to download free. To get your copy, double-click the button below!

Free – Purchase Checkout Added to basket

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Australia ESG Update

Australia 2021 Proxy Season Review

UK 2022 Proxy Season Review

Board Evaluation in Europe

Board Gender Diversity in Europe

Board Independence – A Global Review

Chair Independence in the UK

Cybersecurity Disclosures (in association with ICGN Year Book)

Employee Board Representation in Europe

Global Research and Voting Policy Guidelines 2019

Investment Association Remuneration Guidelines

Shareholder Rights Directive II

Sustainability and Remuneration

Tax Secrecy

UK Regulatory Round-up

UK Voting Trends 2014-2018 (in association with PLSA)

Free – Purchase Checkout Added to basket

Related

Last Updated: 30 November 2023