The fiduciary squeeze is timed for when trustees can’t look up

23 April 2026

By Sarah Wilson

A cluster of transatlantic interventions on sustainability-linked stewardship landed in the three weeks when stewardship teams have least capacity to absorb them. And that’s the story, not the footnote.

Ask any UK stewardship team what they were doing in the first three weeks of April and the answer is the same: voting. AGM season is the one period in the calendar when desks are fully absorbed in execution, ballots, engagement meetings, rationales, escalation decisions, with almost no bandwidth for strategic recalibration. It is also, exactly, the window in which a cluster of interventions reframing the fiduciary basis of that work arrived on both sides of the Atlantic.

On 1 April, the US Department of Labor issued Technical Release 2026-01, applying ERISA fiduciary standards to proxy advisory services and signalling that ESG-related voting advice may fall outside fiduciary scope.

On 21 April, the House Financial Services Committee advanced HR 8286, the Protecting Americans’ Retirement Savings From Politics Act, whose Section 101 would codify a narrowly pecuniary definition of materiality into US statute. In the same window, the London-based Prosperity Institute published “The Death of the Fiduciary Duty”, endorsed by senior Reform UK and Conservative parliamentarians and citing Andrew Puzder, the US ambassador to the EU and a former Heritage Foundation figure. Did I mention that the European Commission’s consultation on reform of the Shareholder Rights Directive closes on 6 May?

Interventions of this kind land with most force when the people meant to interpret them cannot look up from their screens. A policy text read carefully in January invites pushback, commissioned legal analysis, a considered industry response. The same text arriving mid-AGM season is absorbed, if at all, as background noise, noted, filed, and left for the post-season review that rarely quite happens. By the time stewardship teams surface in late summer, the framing has had months to settle, and the terms of debate have shifted without the debate having taken place.

Call it coincidence if you like. The pattern does not require central coordination to produce. Overlapping funding networks, common think-tank architecture and aligned parliamentary and congressional champions will generate clustered outputs as a matter of course, because the people producing them are networked to one another and work to similar cycles. What matters for trustees is not the motive but the effect: a set of texts travelling with striking consistency across jurisdictions, fiduciary duty recast as narrowly pecuniary, sustainability reframed as ideological overreach, with only the idiom adjusted, and arriving when their intended audience is least able to engage.

The substantive squeeze is real enough on its own terms. UK and European regulation, the Occupational Pension Schemes (Climate Change Governance and Reporting) Regulations 2021, TCFD obligations under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, the revised UK Stewardship Code, the FCA’s sustainability disclosure regime, and at EU level SFDR and CSRD, requires evidenced consideration of sustainability as part of prudent portfolio management. Compliance is not discretionary. The US federal and state architecture, now being echoed by a nascent UK political challenger, codifies the inverse. Factors UK and European rules require trustees to document are being reclassified, across texts landing in the same weeks, as non-pecuniary and, in some framings, as outright fiduciary breach.

For investors with material US-listed exposure, or using voting and engagement infrastructure subject to US law, the two regimes now point in opposing directions.

The near-term risk is not litigation. It is the slower erosion of what investors feel able to say about material sustainability risk, even where they are required to say it. That’s an erosion achieved not by winning the argument, but by ensuring the argument is not had in real time.

Which sharpens what a realistic response looks like. The heavy lifting, documentation audits, counterparty reviews, mandate-level recalibration, can wait until the post-season lull, but only if it is scheduled now, while the pressure is visible, rather than deferred into a quieter period in which the new framing will already have hardened. The immediate, in-season step is narrower: a light-touch check that voting rationales going out this cycle are framed explicitly in terms of financial materiality, portfolio risk and beneficiary outcomes. Language grounded in that reasoning travels across jurisdictions in a way that aspirational impact framing does not.

Friends, this is not a drill. The interventions are calibrated, the timing is calibrated, and the quiet absorption of new framing during a period of enforced inattention is the mechanism by which the terms of fiduciary debate get rewritten without a debate taking place.

The temptation, mid-season, is to treat all of this as something to look at properly later. That is exactly the response the timing is designed to elicit, and it is the wrong one. Stewardship teams, scheme secretaries and CIOs need to carve out the time now, in-season, under pressure, imperfectly, to get documentation, counterparty exposure and mandate language into shape. The post-season lull is not when the reframing can be contested; it is when it consolidates.

By September the argument will have shifted from whether the narrower definition of fiduciary duty holds to how to comply with it, and the trustees who waited for a convenient moment will discover the response window has closed.

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Last Updated: 23 April 2026