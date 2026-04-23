Shell Faces Renewed Legal Pressure Over Future Oil and Gas Investment

23 April 2026

By Alex Whitebrook

Shell is facing a new climate lawsuit in the Netherlands that targets its future investment plans rather than past emissions. Friends of the Earth Netherlands, Milieudefensie, is asking the courts to prevent Shell from developing new oil and gas fields, directly challenging the company’s intention to sustain production and expand liquefied natural gas through the 2030s.

The claim follows Shell’s 2024 appeal victory in an earlier climate case but shifts the focus. Rather than revisiting historic emissions targets, it centres on whether Shell’s forward-looking capital allocation is compatible with a corporate duty, recognised by the Dutch courts, to help prevent dangerous climate change.

For investors, the case tests whether that duty could be interpreted as placing limits on future fossil fuel supply, with implications not only for capital discipline and long-term asset risk, but also for board oversight of transition strategy and the credibility of governance arrangements supporting it.

From Emissions Targets to Investment Constraints

Milieudefensie first sued Shell in 2019, arguing that the company was breaching its duty of care under Dutch law by contributing to climate change. In 2021, the District Court of The Hague ordered Shell to cut its global emissions, including Scope 3, by 45 percent by 2030 compared with 2019 levels.

That ruling was overturned on appeal in 2024. The Hague Court of Appeal rejected a fixed reduction percentage, citing insufficient scientific basis, and accepted Shell’s argument that reducing its fuel sales would not necessarily lower global emissions if demand were met by other suppliers.

At the same time, the appeal court stated that fossil fuel consumption is a major driver of climate change and that companies such as Shell have an obligation to limit CO₂ emissions. It also noted that continued investment in new oil and gas projects could raise questions in light of that obligation. The new lawsuit builds on this reasoning.

What Milieudefensie is Asking for Now

Rather than seeking a court-imposed emissions target, Milieudefensie is asking the court to prohibit Shell from bringing new oil and gas fields into production and to require a progressive reduction in emissions between 2030 and 2050.

The claim relies heavily on Shell’s own strategy disclosures. Shell has told investors it plans to increase LNG sales by around 4 to 5 percent a year over the next five years, maintain material oil production beyond 2030 and continue developing new upstream projects. Milieudefensie argues that this strategy is difficult to reconcile with the appeal court’s recognition that continued fossil fuel expansion may conflict with climate objectives.

This shifts the legal question closer to core business decisions, asking whether courts can scrutinise future supply by examining capital expenditure and project development.

Shell’s Defence

Shell has described the case as unrealistic and misplaced, arguing that it revisits issues addressed on appeal and does not reflect how the global energy system operates.

The company maintains that constraining its investment would not reduce global emissions, as other producers would develop the same resources. It also emphasises the role of oil and gas, including LNG, in supporting energy security during the transition.

These arguments underpin Shell’s current strategy. In this case, however, a court may be asked to assess them explicitly against an established duty of care rather than leaving that judgement solely to policymakers or markets.

Why this Matters for Investors

For Investors, the immediate financial impact of the lawsuit is uncertain. No hearing date has been set, and proceedings may take several years. The relevance lies in how legal risk intersects with governance expectations and stewardship decisions.

First, the case reinforces the shift from backward-looking climate liability to forward-looking scrutiny of capital allocation. For voting and engagement, this strengthens the rationale for assessing whether boards are exercising effective oversight of long-term investment strategy, rather than focusing solely on emissions targets or disclosures.

Second, it sharpens questions around transition credibility at board level. Shell’s defence rests on the argument that supply-side restraint by individual companies does not address demand. The new claim tests how that position sits alongside continued expansion in LNG and long-cycle upstream assets, and whether boards can demonstrate that capital allocation decisions are consistent with stated climate commitments and risk management frameworks.

Third, the lawsuit highlights litigation as a material input into governance risk assessment. For asset owners with long time horizons, the possibility that courts could constrain future fossil fuel development increases the importance of board accountability for scenario analysis, capital discipline and transition planning. Where gaps persist, this may inform escalation decisions, including votes on directors responsible for strategy and risk oversight.

What to Watch Next

The Dutch Supreme Court is still considering aspects of the earlier Shell case, and the new proceedings will run alongside that process. Early procedural decisions, including whether the court accepts jurisdiction and how it frames Shell’s duty of care in relation to future investment, will be closely watched.

For Minerva clients, the more immediate signals are likely to come from Shell’s governance response rather than the courtroom timetable. How the board addresses the litigation in its risk disclosures, how it explains continued upstream investment in the context of recognised climate duties, and whether there is evidence of active oversight of transition assumptions will all be relevant to engagement and voting analysis.

More broadly, if courts begin to treat future fossil fuel expansion as a justiciable issue, this would raise expectations on boards to demonstrate that capital allocation decisions are robust to legal, regulatory and transition risks. For stewardship-focused investors, that would sharpen the link between climate litigation, board accountability and escalation decisions, including votes on directors responsible for strategy and risk oversight.

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Last Updated: 23 April 2026