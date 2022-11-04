With 2022 another record year for environmental, social and governance (ESG) shareholder proposals in the US, the “S” in ESG is getting more attention from shareholders. One area that has emerged as a focus area is social justice concerns and calls for companies to conduct a racial equity and/or civil rights audit.

In this analysis, Thomas Bolger of Minerva Analytics examines trends identified in connection with racial justice audit shareholder requests in the 2021 and 2022 US proxy seasons.

About Minerva Briefings

Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:

Australia ESG Update

Australia 2021 Proxy Season Review

UK 2022 Proxy Season Review

Board Evaluation in Europe

Board Gender Diversity in Europe

Board Independence – A Global Review

Chair Independence in the UK

Cybersecurity Disclosures (in association with ICGN Year Book)

Employee Board Representation in Europe

Global Research and Voting Policy Guidelines 2019

Investment Association Remuneration Guidelines

Shareholder Rights Directive II

Sustainability and Remuneration

Tax Secrecy

UK Regulatory Round-up

UK Voting Trends 2014-2018 (in association with PLSA)

To find out more about Minerva's sustainability governance voting guidelines

Last Updated: 4 November 2022