Since its founding in 2007, Solactive has grown to be one of the market leaders in the indexing industry. The German index provider focuses on tailor-made indices across all asset classes, which are developed, calculated and distributed worldwide. Offering a faster service with great flexibility and at a reasonable cost has allowed Solactive to become one of the fastest growing index providers over the past few years. Following its strategic investment in Minerva Analytics, Solactive seeks to leverage Minerva data in the continued development of its offerings.

Discern Sustainability helps investors get the most from the three stages for successful Responsible Investing; subject matter expertise; integrating ESG into culture, process and products; and communicating what they do with impact. Clients include KKR, Aviva Investors, Artemis Funds and Environmental Resources Management (ERM). Our seventeen years’ buy-side experience for major institutional investors spans the waterfront of sectors, themes, asset classes and investment styles. Commissions include horizon scans on upcoming ESG issues, fund and transaction diligence, policy creation and integrating ESG data to create insight.

Engagement International is a Danish responsible investment service provider focusing on corporate engagement and strategic advisory, with representation in Poland and the USA. Founded in 2014, it supports pension funds, banks, municipalities and other institutional investors to encourage their portfolio companies to manage their most material environmental, social and corporate governance issues in a responsible manner.

Metrical is an independent corporate governance research firm in Japan where CG is increasingly recognized as an important factor since the Corporate Governance Code was introduced. Metrical believes its analysis allying in investors’ viewpoint that focuses on maximizing shareholders’ value would become an essential component of transparency of capital markets and play important to contribute to the enhancement of quality of management. Metrical provides CG analysis scoring 1,800 companies and also offers investment research.

Pen sions for Purpose is a collaborative initiative of impact managers, pension funds, social enterprises and others involved or interested in impact investment.

The aim of Pensions for Purpose is to promote understanding of impact investment by effectively sharing news stories, blogs, case studies, academic research and thought leadership papers and acting as a first port of call for journalists seeking comment on impact investment-related issues.

Founded in 1995, Proxinvest is a French independent proxy firm supporting the engagement and proxy analysis processes of investors. Proxinvest’s mission is to analyse corporate governance practices and resolutions proposed at general meetings of French-listed firms. Proxinvest has been a pioneer and champion of good corporate governance in France and has grown into a recognised expert in the field.

Based in South Africa, Proxy View provides proxy advice services and ESG / executive remuneration research reports on JSE-listed issuers. They serve a diverse client base ranging from large institutional investors and asset managers to smaller responsible investors. Enabling responsible share-owner stewardship by investors to holding the boards of issuers accountable for their actions, remains our focus.

SHARE is a Canadian leader in responsible investment services, research, and education. SHARE has been working with a growing network of institutional investors since 2000 helping them to develop and implement responsible investment policies and practices. SHARE provides educational workshops, conferences and tools to pension trustees, investment committees and trust officers to help build their individual capacity and to connect them to national and international peer networks.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The FSB Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) is developing voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures to help investors, lenders, insurers, and other stakeholders understand, measure and respond to climate change risks. Minerva is an accredited supporting company of TCFD. Our Say on Sustainability voting research is aligned with the TCFD framework to support informed voting on climate-related governance.