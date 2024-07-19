SBTN publishes updated guidance for nature targets

July 18th, 2024

The Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) has released amended guidance and a new corporate manual with updated advice for companies.

The updated technical guidance and enabling materials emphasised the importance of increasing ambition and driving science-based action on nature.

It included updated methods for organisations to assess and prioritise their impacts on nature, set targets on freshwater quantity and quality and set targets on land.

The new corporate manual is aimed at companies seeking a comprehensive entry-point into the SBTN’s technical methods.

The network has also released an updated materiality screening tool, which now offers a new interface and upstream function and an updated high impact commodity list.

The new guidelines also worked to provide credibility and a common language to advance engagement with stakeholders and offer a compass for companies to get to the right solution.

The network acknowledged that science-based targets are, “by definition”, ambitious, as they focus on place-based action where nature needs it most.

It said this updated guidance was being released as the network turned its focused onto scaling adoption and impact, while maintaining a balance of ambition and feasibility.

The organisation also said it was “shaping the next generation of nature targets for 2025”, including further freshwater and land coverage, additional biodiversity integration, implementation and tracking guidance and new ocean and cities targets.

The SBTN said: “We will continue to respond and adapt [the guidance] to improve feasibility and practicality while maintaining scientific rigor.

“But we can’t do it alone. Many challenges are system-wide and require collaboration across many actors, who play an important role in closing gaps for instance around upstream traceability and local models.”

The SBTN released its first nature targets in June 2023. It outlined initial methods, tools, and guidance for companies to evaluate and prioritise their environmental impacts.

