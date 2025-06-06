Addressing Antitrust: Alphabet Commits U$500 Million to Compliance

June 6, 2025

By Jack Grogan-Fenn

Alphabet has pledged to spend US$500 million over the next decade to revamp its global compliance structure in response to an antitrust lawsuit from shareholders.

Senior figures at the tech giant, which is the parent company of Google, had been accused of exposing the company to antitrust risks by two pension funds in a 2021 lawsuit.

The investors alleged Alphabet had engaged in “prolonged and ongoing monopolistic and anticompetitive business practices” across areas including advertising, searching and Google Play services. The investors argued that this had placed Alphabet at peril of billions of dollars in fines and reputational damage.

Antitrust laws aim to stimulate competition by limiting the influence and power of any company.

The settlement sees the company agree to undertake four actions which the shareholders believe will “substantially enhance Alphabet’s compliance with regulatory requirements, both in the antitrust area and beyond”.

Alphabet’s U$500 million commitment to finance the compliance changes is one of these four steps, with the proponents believe will “ensure that the well-designed new regulatory-compliance enhancements are implemented fully”.

Other steps include the creation of a new Risk and Compliance Committee which will be responsible for regulatory oversight matters, as well as the company designing and committing to implement “advanced, elaborate internal compliance mechanisms”.

“The settlement provides significant and material benefit to Alphabet, was reached after intensive arm’s-length negotiations between experienced and informed counsel on both sides, and is well within the range of what might be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate at a final approval hearing,” the settlement read.

Under the terms of the settlement, which still needs to be approved by a US District Judge, Alphabet has not admitted to any wrongful behaviour or conduct.

Last April, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice emerged victorious in a case against Google. The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found that the company had violated antitrust law by monopolising open-web digital advertising markets.

This was followed in August by another US judge ruling that Google had violated antitrust law by spending billions to become the default search engine on smartphones and browsers.

The settlement was announced ahead of the tech giant’s AGM, which will be taking place later today.

As reported by Minerva Analytics, Alphabet will face a proposal from noted anti-ESG proponent The National Center for Public Policy Research, which calls on the companies to stop participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which ranks LGBTQ+ inclusive workplaces.

The company will also face three separate AI-related proposals at the meeting. Inspire Investing has requested a report on risks of discrimination in Generative AI, while the National Legal and Policy Center has demanded a report on AI data usage oversight. Both organisations are recognised anti-ESG proponents.

Meanwhile, Shareholder Association for Research & Education (SHARE) has asked Alphabet to produce a third-party human rights impact assessment examining how its AI-driven targeted advertising policies may affect fundamental rights.

Alphabet has recommended a vote against all four of these shareholder proposals.

Allianz Global Investors (GI), a shareholder with €‎561 billion (U$640.8 billion) in AUM as of March 31, pre-declared that it will vote in favour of three proposals at Alphabet’s AGM, including SHARE’s human rights-focused AI proposal.

“Allianz GI recognises the important role AI has in growing this business. As shareholders [we are] excited to see new growth opportunities and understand that Alphabet has policies in place to deal with related risks,” the company said in a statement. “Yet, AllianzGI believes that a board commissioned human rights impact assessment by a third party is in Alphabet’s interest to achieve better validation of existing AI-related policies and provide shareholders with greater transparency.”

You can read more of our articles by clicking here.

Related

Last Updated: 6 June 2025