Among the many resolutions put before shareholders, 2022 saw an increased number of shareholder votes on climate-related resolutions. Social issues, especially diversity and equity, also emerged with renewed importance.
This Minerva Briefing provides the data Minerva has collated on the 2022 proxy season, and what our lead analysts predict will be the major trends of the coming 2023 season.
For more information, please email hello@minerva.info or call +44 (0)1376 503500
This Minerva Briefing providing a preview of the 2023 proxy voting season is available to download free. Get your own copy!
About Minerva Briefings
Minerva’s regulatory briefings look at new and emerging issues from the UK and Continental European perspectives. Also Available:
- Australia ESG Update
- Australia 2021 Proxy Season Review
- UK 2022 Proxy Season Review
- Board Evaluation in Europe
- Board Gender Diversity in Europe
- Board Independence – A Global Review
- Chair Independence in the UK
- Cybersecurity Disclosures (in association with ICGN Year Book)
- Employee Board Representation in Europe
- Global Research and Voting Policy Guidelines 2019
- Investment Association Remuneration Guidelines
- Shareholder Rights Directive II
- Sustainability and Remuneration
- Tax Secrecy
- UK Regulatory Round-up
- UK Voting Trends 2014-2018 (in association with PLSA)
To find out more about Minerva’s sustainability governance voting guidelinesLast Updated: 21 March 2023