AI Answerability: US Bipartisan Bill Targets Corporate Job Loss Disclosure

18 November 2025

By Jack Grogan-Fenn

Two US senators have introduced a bill in an attempt to make companies answer for artificial intelligence-related (AI) job losses which could see corporates and federal agencies be compelled to disclose data to the US Department of Labor (DOL) in publicly available reports.

If adopted, the bill – referred to as the AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act – would require major companies and federal agencies to report AI-related job effects, including layoffs and job displacement, to the DOL every quarter. It would also require the DOL to compile data on AI-related job effects and publish a report to Congress and the public. This would provide shareholders with greater detail over companies AI-related activities and make them better able to identify and address the risks associated with replacing human labour on a wide scale.

Key Client Takeaways:

Bipartisan Disclosure Legislation on AI’s Job Impact

The AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act, introduced by Senators Josh Hawley and Mark Warner, would require major companies and federal agencies to report quarterly on AI-related job losses and displacement to the US DOL, which would then publish this data publicly.

Surging Shareholder and Political AI Risks Focus

AI is growing as a priority across political lines and among shareholders. Democrat and Republican policymakers are collaborating on or introducing similar legislation aiming to confront workforce impacts, safety protocols and risk evaluation, while shareholders are increasingly filing AI-related proposals demanding transparency and governance.

Minerva Analytics’ AI Action

Minerva Analytics research has spotlighted a surge in AI-related shareholder proposals and we have also introduced enhanced research and voting guidelines to assess corporate disclosures against global standards like the OECD AI Principles and G7 Hiroshima AI Process. This has been undertaken to address investor expectations for robust governance and transparency around AI risks.

The bill was introduced by Republican senator Josh Hawley and Democrat senator Mark Warner, who have previously collaborated on other items of AI-related legislation. AI is an ever-increasing priority for both policymakers and shareholders, with the willingness of the two sides of the increasingly divided US political aisle to work together underscoring the importance of addressing the risks that the technology can pose.

“Artificial intelligence is already replacing American workers, and experts project AI could drive unemployment up to 10-20% in the next five years,” said Hawley in a press release announcing the act. “The American people need to have an accurate understanding of how AI is affecting our workforce, so we can ensure that AI works for the people, not the other way around.”

Warner added that “good policy starts with good data”. Given how nebulous and rapidly changing AI is, it is challenging to fully quantify its impacts into a statistical format. “This bipartisan legislation will finally give us a clear picture of AI’s impact on the workforce – what jobs are being eliminated, which workers are being retrained, and where new opportunities are emerging,” he said. “Armed with this information, we can make sure AI drives opportunity instead of leaving workers behind.”

Hawley also jointly introduced an AI risk evaluation bill in September with Democrat senator Richard Blumenthal which would create an evaluation programme at the Department of Energy for advanced AI systems to “collect data on the likelihood of adverse AI incidents, such as loss-of-control scenarios and weaponization by adversaries”. The same month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill which aims to “enhance online safety by installing commonsense guardrails on the development of frontier artificial intelligence models”, as reported by Minerva Analytics.

The bill means that major AI companies will need to provide deeper disclosure over their safety protocols for the technology. It was signed despite reported lobbying efforts from big tech companies such as Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and OpenAI, the company which created ChatGPT. These companies may well have an interest in Hawley and Warner’s AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act.

Former Democrat Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders cautioned in a report released last month that AI could replace up to 97 million jobs during the next ten years. The document showcases several policy proposals to help mitigate the negative impacts of AI, including introducing a “robot tax” on companies that heavily incorporate automation and AI, ceasing tax incentives for companies to invest in AI and automation over labour and standardising a 32-hour work week with no loss in pay for employees.

Meanwhile, Republican House of Representatives member Nancy Mace introduced bipartisan legislation in June with the aim of “modernizing the federal workforce through expanded access to artificial intelligence training”, including privacy safeguards and security measures. These cases further illustrate the potential risks and impacts of AI cutting across political divides.

AI is a continually rising priority for shareholders, who are increasingly pressing companies on various elements of AI, including governance as reported by Minerva Analytics, as the technology evolves and the variety of its uses increase. Minerva Analytics’ Shareholder Proposal Voting Trends Report 2025 published in September identified a surge in AI-related shareholder proposals in 2025, with 12 resolutions filed between January and May alone, up from just five in the same period last year.

Three of the six shareholder proposals tech giant Microsoft faces at its high-profile upcoming AGM on 5 December are AI-related, as reported by Minerva Analytics. One requests that the Board to report on risks of censorship and bias in generative AI, another that it reports on AI data usage oversight and a third that it reports on AI and machine learning tools for oil and gas development and production.

The request that the Board report to shareholders on AI and Machine Learning Tools for Oil and Gas Development and Production, led by non-profit As You Sow, was one of two resolutions to be filed again at its 2025 AGM. As highlighted in Minerva Analytics’ 2025 Proxy Season Review released last month, this proposal gleaned 9.6% shareholder support and it will be interesting to see the shift in backing this year given heightened focus on both AI- and oil and gas-related risks.

Last Updated: 18 November 2025