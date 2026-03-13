Indiana House Bill 1273: The New Front in America’s Fight Over Stewardship Information

13 March 2026

By Jack Grogan-Fenn

Indiana’s recently ratified House Bill (HB) 1273 arrives at a moment when several US states are testing how far they can go in shaping the information that underpins stewardship information and shareholder voting. The measure is technical, but it signals a wider political effort to influence the frameworks investors rely on to assess corporate behaviour.

A clear pattern has emerged across the US. It is not driven by sweeping federal reforms or lengthy regulatory overhauls. Instead, it develops through a series of targeted state and federal actions that together push stewardship into increasingly political territory. Indiana’s bill is one of the clearest recent examples of how these pressures are taking shape.

The legislation takes effect on 1 July, having been signed by the Governor of Indiana last week. It requires proxy advisors that recommend votes against company management to state whether the recommendation is supported by written financial analysis. If it is not, they must disclose this to companies, inform clients and place a public notice on their website. Although the rule appears technical, it helps define which forms of analysis investors can expect to see.

A New Filter on Market Information

Institutional investors do not assess companies through a single financial prism. Governance practice, audit quality, strategic alignment, cultural indicators, workforce issues and long-term sustainability factors all play roles in shaping financial outcomes, even if they begin as qualitative judgements.

Indiana’s rule introduces another filter. Recommendations that do not satisfy a particular financial test may be treated as incomplete or questionable. Over time this may narrow which risks and signals are considered legitimate inputs to voting decisions. The concern is not administrative compliance. It is the potential reduction in independence and diversity in the market information available to investors.

A Growing US-wide Storyline

Indiana is not acting in isolation. Several states are exploring related approaches through state-level legislation:

State Bill / Action Type Summary (impact on stewardship information) State control (Mar 2026) Arizona Legislature vs governor split Divided policy environment Republican legislative majorities with a Democratic governor, creating divided control that tests acceptable analysis. Divided government Arkansas Multiple measures Contracting and pensions Restrictions that curb ESG use in public decisions and contracting. Republican trifecta Florida Various bills Anti-ESG Restricts use of ESG factors in state investment decisions, narrowing permissible analytical inputs. Republican trifecta Idaho Multiple measures Pension rules Restricts consideration of ESG in state pension decisions. Republican trifecta Indiana HB 1273 Proxy advisor specific Requires disclosure when a negative recommendation is not supported by written financial analysis; public notice obligations. Republican trifecta Iowa Multiple measures Fiduciary restrictions Requires use of pecuniary factors only in state investing, constraining analysis scope. Republican trifecta Kansas Multiple measures Fiduciary restrictions Requires exclusive reliance on pecuniary factors in state pension management. Divided government Kentucky Multiple measures Fiduciary restrictions ESG-linked factors limited for public funds; legal structure produces divided control. Divided government Louisiana Various post 2023 measures Pensions and enforcement Consolidates restrictions through a unified state government. Republican trifecta Missouri Multiple measures Investment rules Sustained one-party control influences public fund stewardship frameworks. Republican trifecta Oklahoma Multiple measures Contracting restrictions Blacklists or restricts firms using ESG screens, shaping investable universes indirectly. Republican trifecta South Carolina Multiple measures Investment rules Bars ESG considerations in public investment decisions. Republican trifecta Tennessee Multiple measures Contracting rules Limits state contracts with firms applying ESG criteria. Republican trifecta Texas SB 2337 Proxy advisor specific Requires financial interest justification for recommendations and heightened disclosures when ESG or DEI factors influence advice; creates multiple liability routes. Republican trifecta Utah Executive and legislative actions Enforcement and policy Signals political scrutiny of courts and policy, with sustained one-party control in the legislature and governor’s office. Republican trifecta West Virginia Multiple measures Blacklist and pensions Legislative supermajorities drive restrictions that shape information inputs indirectly. Republican trifecta Wyoming HB 80 Anti-ESG Bars asset managers from considering ideological factors, limiting risk analysis scope. Republican trifecta

Two cases illustrate how these pressures are unfolding. The first is Texas’ high-profile SB 2337, which requires proxy advisors that “deviate” from acting in the “financial interest” of shareholders to “clearly disclose that fact”. This includes advisors recommending votes based on ESG investing, DEI factors and social credit or sustainability scores. The bill has been challenged by two major proxy advisors in court and the case was due to start on 2 February 2026, though updates related to this are yet to emerge. Minerva Analytics filed a Texas Public Information Act (TPIA) with the Texas Attorney General in September which sought clarity on SB 2337.

The second is a presidential Executive Order issued in December that instructed regulators to revisit all rules and enforcement practices related to proxy advisors, reopening long-standing questions about the interaction of advisory analysis and federal oversight.

The Risk of Contagion

There is also a risk that this type of approach spreads. The United States has seen similar cascades before. After the passage of the Dodd Frank Act, several governance related provisions travelled quickly across states and agencies as policymakers adapted ideas from one another. Once a single template existed, others adopted it with little modification.

The same dynamic may surface again. Indiana’s bill is not sweeping, but it can still operate as a signal. If other states adopt comparable measures, investors could face multiple versions of the same concept, each with slightly different criteria for legitimate analysis. This would apply incremental pressure to how stewardship information is framed and delivered. Contagion of this kind does not require major policy change. It only requires a model that can be easily copied.

Why This Matters for Investors

Once legislation begins to determine which analytical frameworks are permissible, several consequences follow.

Some categories of risk may be downgraded even when they have clear financial relevance. Identical proposals may be analysed differently depending on the state of incorporation. The independence of analysis becomes more fragile when state level political preferences influence underlying methodologies. Measures of this kind introduce political criteria into what had previously been a competitive market for independent analysis, a shift that sits uneasily with the expectations of free market capitalism.

Stewardship relies on broad and unfiltered insight. When the information base becomes fragmented or constrained, the quality of decision-making shifts accordingly.

The Road Ahead

Indiana’s HB 1273 is unlikely to be the last of its kind. Similar measures have a record of spreading, a pattern that was evident after Dodd Frank when state and federal initiatives began to echo one another with notable speed. Whether the current wave of proposals survives legal challenge remains uncertain. The direction of travel, however, is becoming increasingly clear. The informational structure that supports shareholder voting is becoming a site of political contest, and the central question is how widely this approach will be adopted and how far it will reshape the environment in which stewardship takes place.

For global investors, including those in the US, the emerging risk is that political constraints begin to shape the independence, consistency and breadth of the information that underpins stewardship and investment decision-making.

DEI, Climate Change and Proxy Voting Freedom Minerva Analytics remains committed to its longstanding position that investors should have the freedom and choice to define their own ESG priorities, including DEI, climate change and net zero commitments. Learn More

You can read more of our articles by clicking here.

Related

Last Updated: 13 March 2026