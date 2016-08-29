The US Securities & Exchange Commission is consulting on whether the current business and financial disclosure requirements that form part of Regulation S-K continue to provide the information that investors need to make informed investment and voting decisions.

The SEC said this consultation was focused on the disclosures that companies provide in their periodic reports, which are a subset of the disclosure requirements in Regulation S-K, because many of them have changed little since they were first adopted and are often the foundation of the disclosures investors look to when making investment decisions. These requirements have also been revisited by the Commission less frequently in the recent past than other disclosure requirements in Regulation S-K, such as executive compensation and governance, the SEC said.

The input can include comments on existing requirements in these rules as well as on potential disclosure issues that commenters believe the rules should address the SEC said. This could include improved sustainability reporting which has been identified by the SEC as an area for improvement for US companies.

Last Updated: 29 August 2016