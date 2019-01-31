

PLSA Annual Voting Review 2018



As the 2019 AGM season approaches, the UK’s asset owner membership body, the PLSA has published its annual AGM Review. The report, which draws heavily on Minerva’s voting results and research data, highlights some of the key themes and developments from 2018’s voting season, as well as looking at long term trends over recent years. This review, which sits alongside the PLSA’s Corporate Governance Policy and Voting Guidelines is designed to help pension schemes and managers work together on their stewardship duties with a focus on clear strategies, strong governance and inclusive cultures.

In addition to Minerva’s state of the art customised voting policy framework which incorporates guidance from the Transition Pathway Initiative and TCFD, we also offer a default PLSA voting template. Email hello@minerva-analytics.info to arrange a personal demonstration of how the Minerva platform can support your stewardship strategy.

Last Updated: 31 January 2019