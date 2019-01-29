Minerva – Integrated TCFD

The FSB Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has developed voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures to help investors, lenders, insurers, and other stakeholders understand, measure and respond to climate change risks.

Minerva is an accredited supporting company of TCFD. Our Sustainability Governance Framework is fully aligned with the TCFD guidelines to support informed climate-related stewardship. With over five years of climate-related governance voting research, customised voting guidance and mult-year data sets, including climate change emissions and targets, Minerva offers cost-effective and proven TCFD alignment straight out of the box.

For more information contact us on + 44 (0)1376 503500 or email hello@minerva.info

Last Updated: 29 January 2019