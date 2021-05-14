Minerva Briefing – Biodiversity & Stewardship

May 14, 2021

Today, investors are increasingly aware that all forms of capital, including natural capital, contribute to long-term sustainable growth. To mark Earth Day 2021, Minerva published a Briefing on Biodiversity and Stewardship to help investors consider the role of natural capital in their investments.

Now, with World Biodiversity Day coming May 22nd, Minerva is releasing a summary video of our briefing for those who are just starting to explore what biodiversity-loss means for their portfolios.

In this video we cover why biodiversity is important and how you can become a biodiversity steward. Minerva, together with our strategic shareholder, Solactive AG, is ready to help fund managers integrate biodiversity into their strategy with a portfolio of cost-effective ESG, SDG, and net zero alignment tools and data.

To find out how Minerva and Solactive can help you integrate biodiversity into your strategy with cost-effective measures, say hello@minerva.info.

Related

Last Updated: 14 May 2021