Climate Stewardship – Have your say

October 22, 2021

Left unabated, the global costs of climate inaction are equivalent to losing between 5 and 20% of global gross domestic product each year, now and forever. Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN SDGs requires a shift in investments of US$5 to US$7 trillion per year until 2030, with climate-related costs of inaction valued at US$1 trillion per year.

With the acceptance of sustainability risk issues as legitimate fiduciary considerations and the exponential growth of the ESG funds market, more and more institutional investors are adopting climate policies and providing statements of intent to address climate risks. Holding investee companies to account for their climate reduction strategies through thoughtful stewardship activities WILL play a pivotal role in achieving Paris-aligned net-zero targets.

Minerva is launching a stakeholder survey for our clients and the wider investment community about their individual climate stewardship preferences. The survey is supported by Minerva’s latest Briefing – Climate Stewardship – which looks at the implications of Paris-aligned sustainable stewardship and the voting choices that investors currently face. Your feedback will help us to ensure that our research and voting guidelines meet client and market needs as we work towards a Net Zero 2030. We look forward to hearing from you.

Source: Bank of England

Access Minerva’s stakeholder survey directly below, or follow this link.

Related

Last Updated: 22 October 2021