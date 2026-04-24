BP’s AGM votes: governance opacity, not just protest

24 April 2026

By Sarah Wilson

BP’s 2026 AGM should be understood first as the consequence of a mishandled governance issue, and only second as a response to activist campaigning. While attention has gravitated towards protest imagery and the narrative advanced by Follow This, the voting outcomes, read properly, point to a more basic failure: shareholders were asked to vote without being given a clear or credible explanation for a significant procedural decision.

The central issue was BP’s exclusion of a shareholder resolution that had been filed by Follow This and a group of institutional investors. BP has said that it relied on legal advice to conclude that the resolution was invalid. What it has not done is explain publicly what the defect was supposed to be, how that conclusion was reached, or why it departed from past practice. Shareholders were therefore left with an assertion rather than an argument.

That matters. BP had previously confirmed that the filing threshold under the Companies Act had been met. It has accepted similar resolutions at earlier AGMs, including five filed by Follow This since 2016, and even collaborated on a joint proposal in 2020. In the current proxy season, peer companies have accepted near‑identical resolutions. Against that background, a bare statement that the 2026 proposal was legally defective is not, on its own, an adequate explanation.

In the absence of one, investors were effectively asked to take the exclusion on trust. That opacity set the context for the AGM as a whole. Governance votes are rarely about single resolutions in isolation; they reflect confidence, or the lack of it, in the board’s handling of process and shareholder rights.

This helps explain the level of dissent seen in the vote on the Chair, which reached around 18 per cent. That figure is materially higher than BP’s own recent experience, where opposition has tended to sit in mid‑single digits.

Table: Significant Votes Against Board Chairs in the Top 350 UK companies

Company Name Event Date Resolution Number Resolution Narrative Against Percentage Biffa plc 16/07/2020 7 To re-elect as a director, Kenneth Lever 31.88% Shaftesbury plc 31/01/2020 4 To re-elect as a director, Jonathan Nicholls 32.62% Hargreaves Lansdown plc 19/10/2022 6 To re-elect as a director, Deanna Oppenheimer 33.03% Playtech plc 15/05/2019 12 To re-elect as a director, Alan Jackson 34.29% Playtech plc 26/05/2021 5 To re-elect as a director, Claire Milne 34.77% Synthomer plc 25/04/2019 11 To re-elect as a director, N Johnson 35.09% IntegraFin Holdings plc 08/03/2021 2 To re-elect as a director, Richard Cranfield 35.88% Grafton Group plc 28/04/2021 3a To re-elect as a director, Michael Roney 36.53% Hammerson plc 04/05/2023 9 To re-elect as a director, Robert Noel 38.79% EasyJet plc 23/12/2020 4 To re-elect as a director, John Barton 42.56%

Source: Minerva Analytics ltd

At the same time, it would be wrong to describe it as “unprecedented” in UK terms. Comparable or higher levels of dissent have been recorded across the FTSE 350 when investors believe governance norms have been breached.

The result therefore signals dissatisfaction without amounting to a wholesale revolt. Properly contextualised, it reflects concern about how the board navigated a contested governance issue, rather than blanket rejection of the company’s strategy.

A similar caution applies to the vote on the resolution permitting online‑only general meetings. Such authorities are rarely defeated in the UK, particularly since 2020, and BP’s proposal was not exceptional in principle. However, by bundling several constitutional changes into a single resolution, the company again reduced transparency. Bundling makes it difficult to distinguish which elements shareholders object to, and is generally avoided where governance sensitivities are already heightened.

Follow This has framed the AGM as evidence of escalating climate protest. That framing is understandable from an advocacy perspective, but it risks obscuring what the votes actually show. The pattern is more consistent with traditional UK governance behaviour: when shareholders feel excluded from process or inadequately informed, they register discontent through the mechanisms available to them, even when those mechanisms are indirect.

BP’s AGM was therefore less about theatrics than about trust. Until the company provides shareholders with a clear, defensible account of why the resolution was excluded, that trust gap will persist, and voting outcomes will continue to be read through that lens.

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Last Updated: 24 April 2026