Expert Group to pursue net-zero pledges launched amid worsening climate crisis

April 08, 2022

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has launched an ‘Expert Group’ to ensure businesses, investors and other non-state entities keep up the pace and fulfil their net-zero emissions pledges.

The launch comes amid a worsening climate crisis and growing urgency for all commitments to be transparent, credible, backed by robust implementation plans, and converted into real emissions cuts as rapidly as possible.

Guterres said: “Despite growing pledges of climate action, global emissions are at an all-time high. They continue to rise.

“Governments have the lion’s share of responsibility to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century. Especially the G20. But we also urgently need every business, investor, city, state and region to walk the talk on their net-zero promises.”

The High-Level Expert Group will seek to develop more robust standards for measuring, analysing and reporting on net-zero emissions pledges, as well as speeding up their implementation – a requirement identified by the Secretary-General at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

“To avert a climate catastrophe, we need bold pledges matched by concrete action. Tougher net-zero standards and strengthened accountability around the implementation of these commitments can deliver real and immediate emissions cuts,” added Guterres.

The Group, which will deliver its recommendations to the Secretary-General before the end of the year, will be chaired by Catherine McKenna, former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

McKenna said: “The recent avalanche of net-zero pledges by businesses, investors, cities and regions will be vital to keep 1.5°C alive and to build towards a safe and healthy planet, but only if all pledges have transparent plans, robust near-term action, and are implemented in full.”

The Expert Group will be gender-balanced and will consist of respected and independent experts drawn from a diverse group of countries and regions.

