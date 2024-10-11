Toronto cracks down on misleading fossil fuel adverts

October 9th, 2024

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has banned misleading fossil fuel advertisements in a move similar to the City of Toronto’s infrastructure committee’s recent decision.

The new policy aims to decrease the number of greenwashing advertisements displayed on public transport throughout the city, as advertisers must now substantiate their environmental claims using recognised scientific standards.

Fossil fuel advocacy ads that do not meet the standards of Toronto’s TransformTO climate plan will be blocked.

To further filter these ads, standards set by the Competition Act and the Canadian Code of Advertising must now also be met for an advert to remain live.

Under the new motion, Pattison Outdoor Advertising LP, TTC’s contracted third-party provider, must forward any advertisements featuring fossil fuel advocacy from Canada Action and Pathways Alliance to the TTC for review before they can be publicly displayed on a property.

Canada Action is an organisation that focuses on natural resource sectors while Pathways Alliance represents six fossil fuel companies.

The Toronto Transit Commission’s decision is a new step towards anti-greenwashing efforts for the area, as it becomes the first public transportation entity in Canada to ban misleading fossil fuel advertisements on its vehicles and properties.

Melissa Lem, president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, said the announcement marks a positive progression for the city:

“I’ve seen firsthand how fossil fuel pollution harms our health, from increasing asthma rates in children to premature deaths due to climate disasters,” she said.

“Just as we successfully curbed smoking through tobacco advertising bans, it’s time we recognise that fossil fuel advertising has no place in a healthy society.”

The city’s infrastructure committee approved a similar motion, which is now waiting for approval from the city council before it moves ahead.

Related

Last Updated: 11 October 2024