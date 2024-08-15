How does ESG data impact stewardship?

When it comes to ESG data in the investment chain, global regulators understand that operational risk as a key contributor to systemic risk. Faulty ESG data was identified as one of the major contributors to operational risk in financial institutions leading to catastrophic financial loss.

Up to three quarters of the data used in financial transactions is ESG data, it helps key counterparties to work together efficiently, be it prices, issuer data or corporate actions. Maintaining data integrity and consistency is therefore fundamental to improving the accuracy and reliability of financial transactions. But it’s not just the so-called “traditional investment” processes that rely on quality data. ESG data in the stewardship and voting context matters just as much, if not more given the global inconsistencies of sustainability and governance disclosures.

The cost of faulty ESG data impacts asset managers and owners

According to analysis from management consultants Oxera, Accenture, Greenwich Associates and CapGemini, the risk to firms’ front offices from sub-optimal trading decisions due to faulty corporate actions is estimated to be €1.6 billion – €8 billion per year globally. Available data on the European fund management industry indicates that firms in Europe incur total actual costs in the region of €65m – €140m per year from losses due to faulty ESG data. This would imply an annual loss of €300m – €700m to the fund management industry worldwide. [Source: Oxera/DTCC, Corporate Action Processing: What Are the Risks?]

ESG data and stewardship

ESG and shareholder voting research are said to be plagued by problems such as poor data quality, lack of global standards, data duplication, lack of automation and lack of investment in systems. Missing or misleading data can mean at the very least wasted time and effort looking for answers, at the worst, the wrong votes or investment choices.

Minerva- helping mitigate governance data risk Ss

Asset managers face significant pressures from regulators and clients to improve their stewardship operations. Managing those challenges in a resource-constrained world is where data experts like Minerva can help.

Minerva is a global expert in stewardship solutions, with nearly 30 years of experience in collecting, consolidating, cleaning, analysing, coordinating, and distributing sustainability governance data.

Sustainability Stewardship and ESG Integration

For over a decade, Minerva has been at the forefront of integrating sustainability governance factors, including environmental and social issues, into its research. As a specialist ESG research and data provider, we offer our clients direct access to high-quality, in-house data with emphasis of their disclosure of Sustainability, Governance and Remuneration. Alongside the research database that supports our proxy voting services, our ESG datasets also include:

Sustainability governance: understanding how companies manage financially material sustainability issues including climate change, health and safety, board competence, reporting quality;

Controversial business activities: companies deriving revenues from tobacco, thermal coal extraction/generations, civilian firearms and controversial weapons;

Climate change: are companies explicitly managing their carbon footprint with Paris-aligned targets and objectives; and

ESG controversies: companies which have breached UN Global Compact norms with material ESG impacts.

Companies are analysed to identify their most material ESG issues and gaps in ESG management, primarily based on external data from a range of high-quality sources, supplemented by other partnering organisations (e.g. TPI, TCFD), desk research and review of the company’s disclosures.

Better Data, Better Stewardship

We offer seamless integration of ESG data feeds into your existing systems, enabling you to conduct in-depth internal analysis with ease. This integration allows you to leverage comprehensive ESG insights tailored to your specific needs.

Beyond internal analysis, we utilize this data to thoroughly assess investor alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG criteria. This assessment supports and strengthens the foundational framework of any Responsible Investment (RI) strategy, ensuring that your investment decisions are aligned with global sustainability standards, regulation and responsible practices. By incorporating our ESG data, you gain the tools to make more informed decisions, enhancing your ability to drive positive impact and achieve long-term value.

Send a message to our experts today to discover how we can provide the perfect solution tailored to your needs.

Last Updated: 15 August 2024