Minerva is home to the most comprehensive time series of independent and objective global corporate governance data:

  • On-line: Immediate access to Minerva’s latest analysis of governance and voting trends together with full histories stretching back to 1996.
  • Discounted Subscriptions: Many academic institutions subscribe to Minerva’s unique data at attractive and discounted academic rates.
  • Data Support: Minerva can supply tailored data exports giving researchers precise access to the data they need for saving valuable time and effort. We can help you refine your project based on our detailed understanding of how governance data works in different jurisdictions.

Corporate Governance Data Variables

Board

  • Board Size, Departures, And Appointments
  • Board Structure (Unitary-Dual)
  • Director Election Process
  • Independence Ratio and Assessment
  • Leadership Structure
  • Meeting Attendance
  • Meeting Frequency
  • Number of Executives,      Non – Executives and Independent Directors
  • Performance and Evaluation
  • Tenure and Refreshment

Committees

  • Audit
  • Meetings Attendance
  • Nomination
  • Remuneration
  • Risk
  • Terms of Reference
  • Compliance

Diversity

  • Ethnic Representation
  • Female Audit Committee Representation
  • Female Board Representation
  • Female Executive Representation
  • Female Chair
  • Female Remuneration Committee Representation
  • Female Nomination Committee Representation

Audit

  • Audit Fees
  • Audit Related Fees
  • Audit Firm
  • Audit Partner and Rotation
  • Audit Quality and Independence
  • Audit Appointment and Tender
  • Financial Experts
  • Non-Audit Related Fees
  • Tax Fees

Internal Control & Risk

  • Internal Control
  • Internal Audit
  • Risk Committee
  • Risk Management

Ownership

  • Disclosure Shareholdings
  • Ownership Arrangements
  • Shareholders Agreements

Capital Structure

  • Dividend Policy
  • Issued Share Capital
  • Share Capital and Development
  • Share Buyback Authorities
  • Share Issue Authorities
  • Voting Rights

Proxy Research

  • Agenda
  • Board Recommendations
  • Resolutions Analysis
  • Resolution Type

Remuneration Governance

Board Oversight

  • Advisors
  • Committee
  • Engagement
  • Recruitment Policy

Pay Equity

  • CEO Pay Changes
  • Gender Gap Reporting
  • Pay Ratios

Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration

  • Fees Rates
  • Fees Received
  • Market and Sector Benchmarking
  • Policy

Alignment

  • Director Shareholding
  • Link to Strategy
  • LTIP Performance Measures
  • STIP Performance Measures

Quantum

  • Benefits & other
  • Long Term Incentives
  • Pension
  • Salary
  • Short Term Incentives
  • Total Remuneration (Single Figure, Total Remuneration Awarded, Total Remuneration Realised)

Other

  • Contracts & Severance
  • Dilution & Cost
  • Key Performance Indicators

Sustainability Governance Rating

Voting Results Rating

Sustainability Disclosure Pillars

  • Audit & Verification
  • Disclosure & Transparency
  • Emissions Disclosure
  • Emission Targets
  • ESG Expertise of Company Directors
  • Key Disclosures
  • Management Process
  • Public Participation
  • Risk Management
  • Stakeholder relations

Voting Results

  • Company Event Date
  • Company Event Type
  • Management Recommendation
  • Resolution Number
  • Resolution Text
  • Resolution Proposer
  • Vote Result
  • % Turnout
  • % Vote For
  • % Vote Abstain/Withhold
  • % Vote Against
  • % Vote Dissent

