Keep up with Australia’s AGM season – New Minerva Briefings

12 November, 2021

As investors and companies alike prepare for the upcoming Australian AGM season, Minerva has published two new briefings covering the latest in ESG developments and crucial information for Australia-watchers.

Minerva Briefing – Australia ESG Update

This Minerva Briefing looks at ESG developments in the market. ESG activism plays an important role in driving the Australian market into the future. Indeed, ESG challenges have played a major role in shaping the Australian market, including the catastrophic 2019 bushfires, climate warming concerns, considerations of indigenous rights, and particularly Australia’s reliance on exports during the global COVID-19 health and economic crisis. Good ESG practice is critical in avoiding reputational damage and building business resilience to crises such as the pandemic.

Minerva Briefing – Austalia AGM Season 2021

This Minerva briefing looks at the voting trends and governance developments in the market. The briefing examines voting results in the ASX100 from the previous five years and the first seven months of 2021 to identify key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that may inform voting decisions in the upcoming voting season.

