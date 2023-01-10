Inrate and Minerva Analytics partner to address Swiss stewardship

Witham and Zurich, 10 January 2023

Minerva Analytics, the UK stewardship support services and ESG research provider, and Inrate, the independent Swiss sustainability research, rating and proxy voting firm, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide integrated global proxy voting agency services to Swiss investors.

Combining the template-driven and global model of Minerva Analytics and the depth of Inrate’s Swiss local presence and expertise and, Swiss clients are now able to vote their international shares through an integrated offering leveraging the best of both firm’s research and data.

Christophe Volonté, Inrate CEO, commented: ‘the two firms have for some years now served some clients jointly; it makes a lot of sense for us and for our clients to go one step further and enter into this strategic alliance’.

Sarah Wilson, Minerva CEO, added ‘Inrate and Minerva have both a deep and shared heritage in corporate governance and were early adopters of sustainability integration in our client offering. We are also two of the very few remaining independent proxy voting agencies we have always admired the quality of Inrate’s research and are delighted to partner in serving Swiss clients’

To find out more, say hello@Minerva.info

