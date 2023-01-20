Global PSSL announces new Strategic Advisor

January 20, 2023

This week, the Global Principles for Sustainable Securities Lending (Global PSSL) has announced the appointment of a new Strategic Advisor to their College of Advisors.

Global PSSL is a not-for-profit, impartial and impact-driven social enterprise that aims to establish a glpbal market standard for sustainable securities lending through active engagement with market leaders.

On January 19, the organisation announced Professor Paul Watchman is the latest official to join the College of Advisors, created to provide impartial advice to the CEO and to practitioners currently co-creating the Global PSSL market standard.

Professor Watchman is widely recognized as one of the most influential global figures in the development of sustainable finance and long had an association with the United Nations (UN) and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

By joining the College of Advisors, Profesor Watchman will aid the organisation in strengthening the sustainable finance agenda, bringing his knowledge on sustainable development goals, market liquidity, active ownership and stewardship.

Watchman marks the latest in a line of apointments to the College of Adviors. At the end of 2022, the not-for-profit welcomed Hartwig Schafer as a Strategic Advisor. Hart is a globally recognized leader and senior executive with over 33 years of experience with the World Bank and the European Union.

Both Watchmane and Schafer will be responsible for reviewing the ‘Global PSSL for UN Pathways’ programme.



These appointments will further GPSSL’s goal of creating a holistic, inclusive and unifying market standard for transparent and sustainable securities lending.

Interested in sustainable securities lending? Sign up for our next webinar below!

Related

Last Updated: 20 January 2023