Gender pay gap reporting petition gathers pace

Petition calls for reinstatement of mandatory reporting in April

Decades of work on closing the gender pay gap could be at stake if mandatory reporting is shelved, according to a petition calling on women & equalities minister Liz Truss to restore the requirement.

Gender pay gap reporting has been mandatory since 2017, but has been suspended since March 2020 due to “unprecedented uncertainty and pressure” caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition, launched by Women in Advertising & Communications Leadership (WACL), which represents senior female leaders in industry, has been signed by several senior people from the UK investments sector.

With more than 2,000 signatures by February 23, it had called for the reinstatement of gender pay gap reporting for the financial year 2020/21 — and crucially to take place in April this year.

However, on February 23, the Equality and Human Rights Commission confirmed a six-month extension until 6 October 2021 before any enforcement proceedings would be commenced.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chair of the commission said the reporting must continue, but added: “We know businesses are still facing challenging times. Starting our legal process in October strikes the right balance between supporting businesses and enforcing these important regulations.”

The petition has received backing from industry stalwarts such as Deborah Gilshan – former head of sustainable ownership at RPMI Railpen – and Debi O’Donovan, director at the Reward & Employee Benefits Association.

As well as demanding the reinstatement of pay gap reporting, the petition is calling on the government to heed the recommendation from the Women & Equalities Select Committee that reporting for the current and previous financial years also be reinstated.

“The Covid pandemic has disproportionately affected women in the workplace with research showing that women are more likely to work in shut-down sectors, are at greater risk of job losses and are taking on the majority of housework and childcare,” the petition noted.

“It’s crucial for organisations to better support, retain and promote women; this begins with analysing their pay data and developing quality action plans with employees.”

While acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses brought on by the coronavirus, the petition noted that shelving mandatory reporting would not help alleviate such pressures.

It concluded: “No measurement means no management & vitally needed focus will reduce on essential workplace initiatives needed to close both pay & role gaps, further entrenching existing gender inequality in our economy.”

Last Updated: 24 February 2021