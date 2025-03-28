EU moves closer to approving “fast-tracked” Omnibus package

March 28, 2025

EU member states’ representatives have agreed on the approach that the Council of the EU will take in negotiations regarding a proposal to simplify sustainability reporting rules.

The Omnibus Package, which was put forward in February, proposes to delay reporting deadlines of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), postpone the rollout of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and limit the number of companies subject to the rules. The reforms aim to reduce bureaucracy and boost competitiveness across the EU.

Following the proposal, the European Commission urged co-legislators, the European Parliament and Council of the EU, to “fast-track” the reforms. In turn, the Polish presidency of the Council pledged to make the series of reforms a priority.

The Polish presidency has now delivered on its promise, prioritising the proposal to provide EU companies with the legal certainty needed regarding their reporting and due diligence obligations.

Member states have also largely shared the presidency’s sense of urgency and backed the commission’s proposal in response.

Adam Szłapka, minister for the European Union of Poland, said: “Simplification is one of the priorities of the Polish presidency. Today’s agreement is a first step on our decisive path to cut red tape and make the EU more competitive.”

With the council’s negotiating mandate now approved by member states, the presidency can begin interinstitutional negotiations aimed at securing a provisional agreement with the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has set a vote for 1 April to decide on the request for an urgent procedure for the proposal.

