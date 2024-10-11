Dutch Advertising Committee deems MSC Cruises’ adverts as greenwashing

October 11, 2024

The Dutch Advertising Committee has ordered MSC Cruises to withdraw its sustainability claims from advertisements, siding with a complaint filed by three environmental organisations.

Dutch activist groups Reclame FossielVrij, Advocates for the Future and De Reclamejagers argued that the cruise line’s advertisements were misleading, unfair and in violation of the code for sustainable advertising and the Dutch advertising code.

The complaint focused on MSC Cruises’ ‘For a greater beauty’ campaign, which broadcasted in more than 30 countries on TV and online.

The Dutch watchdog agreed that the environmental claims made could mislead customers about the sustainability aspects of the cruises. It also noted that some sustainability ambitions lacked sufficient clarity and not all claims about sustainability were verifiable.

As a result, it ruled that the cruise line can no longer make claims that it is “making great strides to be net zero by 2050” because there is currently no realistic path to reach this goal by the deadline.

It also deemed that MSC Cruises’ claims that liquified natural gas is one of the cleanest shipping fuels was misleading. The cruise line emphasised that it emits less carbon dioxide than alternatives like heavy fuel oil or marine diesel, but the watchdog determined that such an absolute claim is inconsistent with the nature of fossil fuels.

Following the ruling, other claims, including that passengers can “cruise responsibly or green” with the company or that environmental responsibility is at the heart of everything the cruise line does, must also be removed.

