Deadline extended: Climate Stewardship – have your say

November 19, 2021

Minerva invites you to provide feedback on the state of climate stewardship. Our survey deadline has been extended until Friday, 3rd December 2021 – get your response in now!

Climate change hasn’t been far from the headlines recently and we’re delighted to be able to let you know that Minerva was at the heart of discussions at #COP26 in Glasgow.

This years COP was particularly important for investors because it is the first meeting that has put the private sector at the heart of deliberations. There was a whole day dedicated to how the finance sector can support the Paris Goals.

Stewardship and engagement around climate are now recognised as key components of delivering on the Goals, which is why Minerva joined forces with the GFANZ Net Zero Financial Services Provider Alliance to support our clients on their net zero investment journey.

As part of our commitment to helping clients get to net zero, Minerva is doing two things:

We have prepared a Climate Stewardship Briefing which will help you cut through the climate change voting jargon. We are asking YOU for your views on climate stewardship.

The survey only takes a few minutes and responses can be submitted up to the 19th November 2021. Your individual answers will be kept confidential, but very importantly, they will inform the development of Minerva’s climate voting guidelines.

If you have any questions about Minerva’s Net Zero Stewardship program, my colleague Alex Whitebrook is on hand to guide you through.

