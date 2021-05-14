China energy providers behind on carbon targets

14 May, 2021

China currently accounts for almost 28% of global carbon emissions, almost doubling the emissions of the United States. In accordance with international trends, most of China’s emissions are generated by the energy sector.

China has set targets to reduce its energy-related carbon emissions, but will the energy sector be able to deliver? Minerva has asked Asia Research & Engagement to share their perspective on some recent developments.

Contributor: Asia Research and Engagement

In early 2021, China’s state power companies made their first meaningful statements on how they will address climate change, reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. China and the world cannot transition without strong action from these enterprises.

For investors with holdings in listed power subsidiaries there is a strong need to act. These companies are failing to provide meaningful information on how they will navigate the energy transition that is underway.

China’s new commitments in support of the goals of the Paris Agreement are reflected in national level policies like the targets for 20% non-fossil based primary energy within the 14th Five-Year Plan. The National Energy Administration also launched a consultation for increasing power purchased from non-fossil generation sources to 40% by 2030.

Reducing coal power generation, which accounted for half of the country’s CO2 emissions in 2018 according to International Energy Agency, will be key to the transition that China’s policy makers are pushing.

The state power giants are finally responding to the transition, putting reduced greenhouse gas emissions at the center of their strategies. Huadian Corporation and Datang Corporation have both announced 2025 as their estimated date for peak carbon emissions. Huaneng Corporation has instead set a renewable energy installation target of up 80GW in the next 5 years.

In each case, these targets apply at the parent company level and set the agenda for the listed subsidiaries. However, each of the following companies hold more than a third of their parents’ generation capacity and have portfolios with far more coal power and less renewable generation than the national averages:

Huadian Power International (1071.HK)

Datang International Power Generation (991.HK)

Huaneng Power International (902.HK)

Following the commitments made by the parent companies of these subsidiaries, investors should expect climate considerations within their annual and ESG reports. After a history of ignoring climate risks in ESG reporting, the companies finally acknowledge them in their 2019 reports, but 2020 has only seen limited improvements. Their reports do not indicate to investors whether they intend to comply with new national or parent company targets.

Given the short lead time for companies to align to such a critical shift and the long asset life of power infrastructure, the companies must go further faster to assure shareholders they are adequately prepared for the increasing climate transition risk.

Investors should also demand more and exercise their rights accordingly. All three entities allow for votes against the Directors and Supervisor Reports in shareholder resolutions. Additionally, approval for capital raising proposals are raised separately at EGMs.

With governments acknowledging the urgency of achieving global climate goals, the transition risks are crystalizing quickly. Strong but supportive engagement tactics can help companies clarify the considerations and timelines they need to mitigate these business risks.

Asia Research and Engagement has led collaborative efforts on the Chinese utility and banking sector since 2016 and is able to support investors with analysis of updated reporting. For our latest insights please contact us at xinying.tok@asiareengage.com.

