The CEO of business lobbying giant, the US Chamber of Commerce, has delivered a surprise speech calling for bipartisan action on a number of issues – including climate change.

In a clear departure from its traditional pro-Republican stance, the Chamber’s CEO Tom Donahue urged all political sides to come together to push through 35 bipartisan bills that “can help address climate change” and warned “inaction is not an option”.

During his speech, delivered last week, at the group’s annual State of American Business event, Donahue said the business industry was at a crossroads – economically, politically, and globally.

“The debates and the decisions confronting the American business community this year have far-reaching consequences,” he said.

If conventional wisdom holds, said Donahue, “during this election year it will be difficult to make strides on just about anything else, such as the reforms to our immigration system to ensure businesses have the workers they need; or the 35 bipartisan bills that can help address climate change through innovation and investment”.

“Does it sound like we can afford to take the year off? Of course not. Inaction is not an option,” Donahue stated.

Donahue’s comments raised many an eyebrow given the group’s strong alliance with the Republican party.

Politically, the Chamber, recognised as the world’s largest business organisation and Washington’s biggest lobbying group with around 3 million members, has often supported GOP policies including tax cuts, limiting regulations around climate change and fighting equal pay policies.

During the 2017-2018 election cycle, the Chamber spent $6 million in outside expenditures supporting Republican candidates and $1 million to defeat Democrats, while less than $500,000 was spent to defeat Republicans, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

However, the lobbying giant has started to distance itself from the GOP after clashing with the US President on a number of business issues – most notably Trump’s handling of the US-China trade war.

Last year, the group said it would revise its criteria for rating and endorsing lawmakers, and rely more on bipartisanship to help advance pro-business policies and encourage members to reach the compromises necessary for effective governing.

Ironically, Donahue’s call for climate change action comes after a Wall Street Journal investigation last year found the CEO had racked up thousands of miles on corporate jets provided by the trade group, for both professional and personal trips. The trips cost between $615,000 and $850,000, according to the WSJ.

Following the revelations, Donahue announced he would step down as CEO of the Chamber in 2022 after nearly 25 years at the helm, handing over the presidency to his top aide, Suzanne Clarke.

You might like

Last Updated: 16 January 2020