UN calls for accelerated action in implementing the Paris Agreement

September 15th, 2023

Ambition and implementation of the Paris Agreement must accelerate rapidly, according to the UN’s five-yearly global stocktake designed to assess the global response to the climate crisis.

The UN’s key technical report on the global stocktake found that while progress has been made in the global response to the climate crisis, much more is needed on all fronts.

The report found there was a “rapidly narrowing window” to raise ambitions and implement existing commitments to limit warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, the target set out by the Paris Agreement. Current global emissions are not in line with projected global mitigation pathways.

The global stocktake called on governments to support system transformations that prioritise climate resilience and low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions development.

It further noted that credible, accountable and transparent actions by non-party stakeholders are needed to strengthen efforts for systems transformations.

Although there are adequate cost-effective opportunities to address the 2030 emissions gap, serious challenges remain in harnessing these opportunities at the required pace and scale, according to the UN, adding that creativity and innovation in policymaking and international cooperation was “essential”.

Farhan Akhtar, who chaired a techinical dialogue on the stocktake, said: “Across the discussions it was clear that the Paris Agreement has inspired widespread action that has significantly reduced forecasts of future warming.

“This global stocktake is taking place at a crucial moment to inspire further global action in responding to the climate crisis.”

The UN said a series of high-level events will be held to discuss the implications of the findings, which will inform a decision and/or declaration summarising key political messages, identifying opportunities, good practices and challenges to strengthen climate action.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN climate change, said: “I urge governments to carefully study the findings of the report and ultimately understand what it means for them and the ambitious action they must take next. It’s the same for businesses, communities and other key stakeholders.”

Related

Last Updated: 15 September 2023