UK Pensions raise stewardship ambitions

July 9, 2021

This week marked the inaugural meeting of the Occupational Pensions Stewardship council, a new Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) initiative responding to a recent push for improved stewardship and ESG reporting.

The Council has been set up by the DWP following recommendations made in the Treasury-led Investing with Purpose Report, that a “dedicated council of UK pension schemes should be established to promote and facilitate high standards of stewardship of pension assets.”

At the time of launch, a total of 28 pension schemes responsible for more than £550 billion of assets under management have signed up, with a strong focus on occupational pension schemes and Local Government Pension Scheme pools looking to build a greater understanding of stewardship practices.

As the Council grows, the DWP wishes for it to provide a platform for sharing best practices and research. The initiative will aim to increase pension scheme involvement in stewardship activities such as shareholder resolutions, climate change reporting, and corporate governance.

Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman issued a statement following the inaugural meeting recognising “the role of pension schemes, trustees and asset managers over the next five to ten years” as “utterly vital in the passage of his country, and the entire world, to net zero.”

It is hoped that the work of the Council to improve pension stewardship will facilitate both sustainable financial returns, and better short, medium and long-term outcomes for hard-working pension savers.

Council members will set the annual work plan and make decisions together and will be supported by an engagement group comprised of Council members and key stakeholders.

Notably, this new Council may play an important role in guiding pensions toward TCFD compliance, after new measures passed this year by the UK government will soon make such reporting mandatory.

Council member list:

BAE Systems Pension Scheme

BBC Pension Trust Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Brunel Pension Partnership

BT Pension Scheme

Church of England Funded Pension Scheme

Creative Pension Trust

Crystal

Cushon Master Trust

HSBC Bank Pension Trust (UK) Limited

LGPS Central

London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA)

Lothian Pension Fund

Nationwide Pension Fund (Nationwide section)

NatWest Group Pension Fund

NEST Corporation

Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC)

NOW: Pensions

RPMI Railpen

Reed Elsevier Pension Scheme

Scottish Widows

Superannuation Arrangements of the University of London (SAUL)

The Co-operative Pension Scheme (PACE)

Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) Contributory Pension Fund

Smart Pension

Tesco Plc Pension Scheme

TPT

Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS)

Related

Last Updated: 9 July 2021