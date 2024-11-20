Smithfield Food fined $2m for child labour violations

November 20th, 2024

Smithfield Food has agreed to pay $2 million to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) as part of other repercussions to settle child labour violations at one of its plants in the state.

The department’s investigation into one of the US’ largest meat processors discovered that from April 2021 to April 2023, Smithfield employed at least 11 children between the ages of 14 and 17.

Among other child labour violations, the department found that Smithfield employed nine of the 11 minors outside the state’s legal working hours – after 9pm for those under 16 years old and after 11pm on a school night for those aged 16 or 18.

The investigation also revealed all 11 minors performed hazardous work for Smithfield, including working near chemicals or other dangerous substances or operating power-driven machinery, such as meat grinders, slicers and power-driven conveyor belts.

As a result of the findings, DLI has imposed the largest child labour penalty ever recovered and has ordered Smithfield to conduct outreach within the industry related to child labour compliance.

In addition, Smithfield must contractually require child labour compliance with its staffing agencies and sanitation contractors and take other “significant steps” to ensure adherence to child labour laws in the future.

DLI commissioner Nicole Blissenbach, said: “It is unacceptable for a company to employ minor children to perform hazardous work late at night. This illegal behaviour impacts children’s health, safety and well-being and their ability to focus on their education and their future.”

Minerva ESG Policy Analyst Nabil Subroto, said: “The Minerva ESG team performs screening across multiple data points including norm violations, controversial products, and climate change indicators. Child labour indicator is an essential part of Minerva’s Labour rights performance screening.

In our research, the Minerva ESG team has identified numerous types of involvement in child labour, within the supply chain, as well as direct involvement, and related to them. Smithfield Food’s child labour lawsuit is an example of a direct involvement due to its subsidiary that is found to be practicing child labour.”

